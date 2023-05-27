TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With their backs up against the wall and season hanging in the balance, the Shenendehowa baseball team put together a complete performance in game two of the Sec. II, Class AA championship series at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Friday night, beating Saratoga Springs 10-2 to force a third, and decisive game three Sunday.

The victory broke a four-game losing streak for the Plainsmen against their I-87 rival.

Saratoga managed to claim an early, 1-0 edge in the bottom of the first inning on a screaming RBI single to right center off the bat of Patrick McKinley that scored Raul Rodriguez.

But that lead wouldn’t last long. Shen responded in the second, scoring two runs on a Saratoga error with the bases loaded to take a 2-1 advantage.

From there, the Plainsmen scored eight unanswered runs, four of which came in the sixth frame. Left fielder Jason Clawson got the scoring started that inning with a three-run triple, and he was promptly brought home on a sacrifice fly from Evan Kochanskyj.

That was more than enough run support for Shen starting pitcher James Redick, who fought through a back injury to deliver a gutsy, six-inning effort. The junior hurler allowed just one earned run on five hits, and struck out nine.

Clawson believes the team’s performance in game two could serve as a major momentum shift heading into game three.

“They knocked us out of the playoff’s last year, and in 2021,” said Clawson. “So, this year, we’re looking for something more than that. (This) was just a great momentum win. We just gotta keep it goin’.”

Sunday’s rubber match gets underway at 7:00 p.m. at “The Joe.”