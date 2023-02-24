DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem played host to two Section 2 Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals on Thursday night. Game one featured the three seed, Shenendehowa, taking on the six seed, Niskayuna.

It was even through three quarters, as the Lady Plainsmen and the Silver Warriors entered the fourth quarter tied at 40. The fourth quarter featured a number of lead changes. Down 50-49 with 50 seconds left, Niskayuna’s Rebecca Schmidt was fouled on a shot attempt. She made both free throws to take a 51-50 lead.

The Silver Warriors followed it up with a defensive stop. With under 40 seconds to go, Shenendehowa ramped up the press and worked it to perfection. Senior Cam Wilders came up with the steal, and finished the lay-in for what would stand as the game-winner. Shenendehowa held on for a 56-54 win.

The Lady Plainsmen will play Bethlehem at Hudson Valley Community College at 4:30 PM on Monday in the semifinals.