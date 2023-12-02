CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The high school basketball season is underway in the Capital Region. We had a great matchup in Class AAA on Friday night, as Shenendehowa hosted the defending champions, Green Tech.

After a hot start by the Plainsmen, the Eagles charged back to take a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. Shen answered in the second quarter, taking an 18-15 lead into the half. They held on for a low-scoring win, 33-30 the final.

The Eagles will visit Middletown next Friday, while Shenendehowa will visit Schenectady on Tuesday.