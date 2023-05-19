CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa relied on the arm of junior pitcher Breanna Hayes in their 1-0 win over Shaker. Hayes went seven innings gave up one hit and one walk, and struck out 11 batters.

In addition to her pitching, Natalia Colone stepped up and made the play of the game in the bottom of the seventh. With ducks on the pond, she connected on a single up to center field, allowing Emily Baumes to score the game-winning run.

The Plainswomen advanced to the semifinals against No. 2 Guilderland on Tuesday, May 23, at 5 PM.