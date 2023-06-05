SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Lady Plainsmen are off to the Class A state semifinals after beating Baldwinsville 5-4 in the regional round.

Shen’s offense found a spark in the top of the second inning. Gabriella Kean sent a rainbow shot into left field allowing Kayla Kean to score the opening run of the game. Shortly after Shen had two outs against them, but Emily Baumes wasn’t fazed.

Baumes hit a grounder up to left center that scored two runners. The Lady Plainsmen scored four runs in the inning. Baldwinsville found some offense themselves, but Shen was determined and fought their way to a regional final 5-4 win.