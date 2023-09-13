AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first 40 minutes of Tuesday night’s game, the Averill Park girls soccer team managed to hold Shen, the reigning runner-up in Class AA, scoreless, backed by a Warrior-like effort from sophomore goalkeeper Gianna Pietrafesa.

But like all great teams, Shen and head coach Holli Nirsberger made the necessary halftime adjustments, and the Plainsmen came alive in the second half, recording two unanswered goals to secure their first win of the season, knocking off the Warriors 2-0 in Averill Park.

Shen junior forward Rachel Chen broke free for a left-footed strike, scoring the go-ahead, and ultimately game-winning goal in the second half. Senior midfielder/forward Anna Burdick provided some insurance minutes later, netting the Plainsmen’s second goal of the game.

Pietrafesa recorded 10 saves in net, including a sequence of back-to-back diving saves in the first half on a Shen free kick and ensuing breakaway opportunity.

Shen (0-1) returns to Clifton Park Thursday to open up a three-game homestand, beginning with Saratoga Springs. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Averill Park (0-2-1) hits the road Thursday night for a 7:00 tilt with reigning Class A champion Columbia.