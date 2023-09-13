AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2022 marked a historic year for the Shenendehowa volleyball teams, as both the boys and girls squads won their first-ever state championships.

Lori Kessler’s bunch hasn’t skipped a beat in 2023. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 12-1-1 on the young season, securing a three-sets sweep of Averill Park on the road Tuesday night.

Shen took the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Senior middle blocker Sabrina Kinkaid led all players with 12 kills. Senior setter Megan Rogers stuffed the stat sheet, recording 29 assists, 11 service points, 4 aces and six digs.

Tuesday’s effort marked Shen’s third straight sweep in league play. The Lady Plainsmen return to Clifton Park for more Suburban Council action Thursday, hosting Saratoga Springs in their home opener. That match is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m.

Averill Park (1-6-1) hits the road Thursday to take on Columbia – also at 5:30 p.m.