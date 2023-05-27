LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa repeated as Class A champions after beating Shaker in a back-and-forth heavyweight bout 8-7. This was Shen’s ninth-section title win in program history.

Shaker dominated the first half. James Easton ripped a shot to the left side of the cage, tying the game at one. The Blue Bison went on a three-to-nothing run after that. Carter Fort scored to give Shaker a 4-1 lead heading into the half.

The Plainsmen stormed back with a flurry of offense in the third quarter. Nathan Wolfe scored top shelf to tie the game at four. The run continued later as Mason Carroll scored to give Shen a 6-4 advantage.

Shaker cut Shens’ lead to one, but Carroll came up with another goal, and the Plainsmen held on down the stretch, securing the section title win.