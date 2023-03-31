COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II lacrosse season is underway, and the Shenendehowa boys team – coming off a Class A sectional championship last year – began its’ title defense Friday with an offensive outburst, taking down Suburban Council foe Colonie 20-1 at Afrim’s Sports Park.

The Plainsmen came out with a flourish; sophomore attacker Vincent Goldman scored the first two goals of the game just 15 seconds apart, giving Shen an early 2-0 edge.

But there was plenty more scoring to be had in the opening frame. Shen tacked on another eight unanswered goals to close the quarter, leading 10-0 after the first 12 minutes of action.

That provided the Plainsmen with an ample cushion, and they went on secure the 20-1 victory.

Goldman and junior attacker Nathan Wolfe each tallied seven points to lead the scoring effort.

Shen (1-0) will now shift its’ focus to an important matchup Tuesday with reigning Class B champ Niskayuna. It’ll be the home opener for the Plainsmen. Opening face-off is set for 5:30 p.m. Colonie (0-1) aims to rebound Tuesday at Troy; that games gets underway at 7:30 p.m.