ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Plainsmen used timely hitting and defense to defeat Saratoga Springs 3-1 in game three of the Section2 Class AA baseball series.

The Plainsmen scored off three errors committed by the Blue Streaks in each inning they scored, starting in the bottom of the first. With Thomas Hall threatening at third, Austin Caldwell hit a single to the infield, and it bounced off the second baseman, which allowed Hall to come home for the game’s first score.

Saratoga didn’t panic and responded at the top of the third. Camden Rhude smacked a long ball to deep center, and it fell as the center fielder was attempting to make a play on the ball. Raul Rodriguez came home and scored to tie the game at one.

After that, the Plainsmen’s offense took off. In the bottom of the fourth, Brendan Gonzalez sent a hopper to the infield that ricocheted off the second baseman. Ethan Farina showed great base running awareness and scored to give Shen the lead.

Shen scored again to extend their lead to three, which was plenty of run support for Brad Curtis on the mound. He pitched two and two-thirds innings, striking out five batters, and delivered the final strike out in the seventh inning to secure the 3-1 win.

“It means everything,” Curtis said. “The seniors last year who we sadly lost to Saratoga last year, it feels good to get revenge on them and win the chip. I just hope I don’t wake up from a really good dream right now. Feels amazing.”

Shenendehowa advances to the subregional round of the state tournament.