Shane O’Dell joins 2k club en route to regional final

High School Sport

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont’s Shane O’Dell entered Tuesday night’s Sub-Regional matchup against Section 10’s Ogdensburg Free Academy just nine points away from reaching 2,000 career points, the senior said he didn’t even know it.

It’s an honor. I mean, it’s not just me. All my teammates in the past years, coach…it felt like another away game so it felt great to get another win.”

Shane O’Dell – Schalmont Sabres senior

The Sabres had one thing in mind, advancing to the Regional Finals and although it was a close matchup, Schalmont accomplished what they came to do.

With a 75-63 win, the Sabres advance to the Regional Finals where they’ll meet Section 7’s Saranac on Friday, March 13th at Beekmantown High School.

