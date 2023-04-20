LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker Bison defeated Burnt Hills 8-4 Thursday, and it was a three-nothing run in the third quarter that shifted the momentum in their favor.

Early on, however, Burnt Hills struck first off a goal from Nick Boiley, who scored from just outside the crease. Shaker punched back with a goal from James Eason that tied the game at one, but that didn’t last long, thanks to Eric Hennessey, who scooped the loose ball and scored t give the Bison a 2-1 lead.

Shaker scored again before the half to extend their lead to 3-1, but Burnt Hills closed the gap in the third quarter. Colden Swisher sent a laser to the five-hole cutting the deficit to one, which sparked the Bison offense to punch back. They went on a three-nothing run sparked by Brody William, who scored twice in that run, in addition to Jack Barns.

Burnt Hills tried to muster up a run, but Shaker held them off and won 8-4.