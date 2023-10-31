QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second year in a row, Shaker and Saratoga matched up in the Section title game, and for the second season in a row, the Blue Bison beat the Blue Streaks in overtime.

Early on, Saratoga scored off a goal from Ryan Farr, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, Shaker found some life in the second half. Owen Brant scored on a sliding goal, splitting two Blue Streak defenders, and tying the game at two.

Neither team scored through the remainder of regulation, so fans in attendance were treated to overtime soccer. Just 30 seconds into overtime, Brant came through in the clutch, scoring the game-winner and securing the Class AAA title 2-1, over Saratoga.