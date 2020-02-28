SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifth seeded Shaker met fourth seeded Colonie on the court Thursday night, both teams looked to make a trip the Semifinals.
The Blue Bisons picked up the quick lead in the third quarter, after being tied at 20 heading to the locker room.
The Lady Raiders got it back, a back and forth matchup in the second half, led this game to overtime. Shaker would grab the lead in OT and Colonie just couldn’t respond, the Blue Bisons prevailed, advancing to the semis with a 53-50 win.
Shaker will face Saratoga on Thursday, March 2.
Shaker upsets Colonie in overtime win
