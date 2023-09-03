TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final score of Shaker’s Week 0 matchup with Section III’s Whitesboro doesn’t tell the whole story of how dominant the Blue Bison looked at time’s Saturday night.

Shaker and Whitesboro served as the nightcap to the Capital District Football Showcase and Community Resource Event at RPI’s ECAV Stadium.

The Blue Bison shut out the Warriors 19-0 in the first half behind a suffocating defensive effort and potent ground attack.

Shaker didn’t look quite as sharp after the break, being outscored in the second half, but Greg Sheeler’s bunch still managed to come away with a season-opening, 25-15 win.

The Blue Bison defense set the tone on the Whitesboro’s first possession. On third and long, Rhys Lewis and Shea Hegarty combined for a sack to bring up fourth down, forcing a punt.

That set up Shaker’s offense at its’ own 16-yard line. Quarterback Marcus Snipes Jr. marched his team right down the field, and Parrish Tune powered in a two-yard rushing touchdown to start the scoring.

After the defense forced a three-and-out on Whiteboro’s following series, it took Shaker just one play to get back in the end zone, extending its’ lead to 13-0 on a 51-yard pitch-and-catch from Snipes Jr. to Jake Smith.

The defensive continued to wreak havoc in the second quarter. With minutes to play before the half, Ryan Flood forced a fumble that was recovered by Dallas Mutziger. That turned into six points when Snipes Jr. took a fourth-down quarterback iso 38 yards to the house for the Blue Bisons’ third unanswered touchdown.

Production slowed for Shaker in the third stanza, primarily because the Warriors managed to chew up a sizeable amount of clock on a 97-yard scoring drive that trimmed their deficit to 12 points at 19-7.

But the Blue Bison found an answer in the fourth quarter with Tune punching in his second touchdown on the ground – a knockout punch that put Shaker up 25-7 with just 8:24 to play.

Shaker (1-0) hosts one more non-league game Friday against Averill Park before getting into Class AA action Thursday, Sep. 14 with a road trip to CBA.