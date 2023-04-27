LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker Blue Bison scored five first-half goals against the Shenendehowa Plainsmen that catapulted them to an 8-4 win.

Just seconds after winning the opening face-off, Eric Hennessey scored to give Shaker an early 1-0 lead. However, the Plainsmen were not fazed and punched back. Sam Lopresti got near the crease and scored, tying the game at one.

Then, Shaker’s offense started to stampede, and leading the charge was Ryan Bacarro, who fired a laser beam into the cage giving the Blue Bison a 2-1 lead. As the game transitioned to the second quarter, Shaker kept their foot on the gas. Michael Hennessey sent a shot to the five-hole of the Plainsmen goalie extending their lead to 3-1.

Shaker scored five more goals to pull away with an 8-4 win.