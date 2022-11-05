HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls soccer team claimed its’ first section title in over 30 years last weekend. But the Blue Bison’s remarkable 2022 campaign is far from complete; they advanced to the New York State final four in Class AA after a 5-0 beatdown of Section III champion Fayetteville-Manlius Saturday afternoon.

Shaker was held in check for much of the first half, going scoreless until the 25th minute of action. But in that 15-minute stretch before halftime, the offense exploded for four goals.

Senior striker/midfielder Micaela Tahoe commenced the scoring barrage at the 25-minute mark. She was set up with a one-on-one against F-M’s goalkeeper in the box after a perfectly placed by from Francesca Logrippo off a free kick, and Tahoe put away a sliding, left-footed shot to put the Blue Bison up 1-0.

Eight minutes later, senior midfielder/striker Lauren Foglia ripped a shot from 20 yards out with her off-foot that carried over the head of the Hornets’ goalkeeper, extending the Shaker advantage to two goals.

Shaker would go on the attack once more with just over five-and-a-half minutes to play in the first half. Junior midfielder/striker Lindsey McCulloch delivered a top-shelf strike that ripped the back of the net, and in the span of just over 10 minutes, the Bison had jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Tahoe added one more goal with 97 seconds remaining before halftime, and then earned herself a hat trick in the second half, burying a penalty kick that put Shaker up five goals, and the Bison never looked back.

Shaker head coach Michael Brehm praised his team’s ability to dominate a program that has been a fixture in regionals over the last few years, and credited his players for playing their brand of soccer.

“We talk about being us, running our game plan, and…they finally had a couple good shifts, three, or four passes, and we got through, and I think they believed,” said Brehm. “They trusted what we were doing, trusted what we worked on all week, and…it paid off; we looked sharp.”

Tahoe is proud to see how her team has responded to a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and knows their goal of a state title is in reach.

“We’re really excited, ’cause last year we didn’t get as far as we wanted too obviously,” said Tahoe. “So, this year we’re just trying to make it as far as we can, and we have different goals each week of just winning every game we play.”

Shaker will now prepare for Clarence out of Section VI in the state semi-finals. That game kicks off at 5 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 12, and will be played at Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, N.Y.