LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II lacrosse season is underway. The Shaker girls hosted 2-0 Columbia for the Blue Bison’s home opener on Tuesday night.

Shaker jumped out to a 4-1 lead, before the Blue Devils cut it to 4-2. The Blue Bison ran away from there, extending their lead to 11-4 at the half. They shut out Columbia in the second half, on their way to a 17-4 win.