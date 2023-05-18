LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s not much better in sports than a rivalry matchup. Throw in a trip to the section title game on the line? Now we’re talking. That’s what was at stake between the Shaker and Colonie girls lacrosse teams on Thursday in the Section 2 Class A semifinals.

The Blue Bison jumped out of the gate, taking an 8-1 lead into halftime. They held on in the second half, on their way to an 11-6 win. Lauren O’Hagan tallied four goals in the win.

Shaker will take on Saratoga Springs in the Section 2 Class A final on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.