TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Shaker came into the regional round of the boy’s soccer playoffs as one of the top-ranked teams in the state, but that didn’t matter to Cicero-North Syracuse. The North Stars defeated the Blue Bison 2-0 to advance to the state semifinals.

The NorthStars got on the board first, thanks to Jacob Dietter nailing a free kick. Shaker’s defense kept Cicero-North Syracuse scoreless until later in the second half when Sean Graves got loose and darted the ball past Shakers’ goalkeeper to take a two-goal lead.

Shaker’s season ends in the regional round, but Cicero will play in the state semifinals next weekend on Saturday, November 12, at 2:00 PM.