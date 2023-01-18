LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the great rivalries in Section II played out on the hardwood in Latham Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa boys team traveled to Shaker, and the Blue Bison defended their home court, winning 59-51. Seniors Andrew Church and Zacharie Matulu scored 75% of the team’s points to lead the charge.

Shaker controlled the scoreboard for much of the evening. It took an eight-point lead into the locker room at halftime, and that lead grew in the third quarter. With 4:43 remaining in the frame, Matulu collected an offensive rebound, stuck the put-back while being fouled, and converted at the free throw line for an old-fashioned, three-point play to put the Blue Bison up double digits at 41-31.

They would maintain that 10-point edge going into the final quarter, but Shen started to fight its’ way back with the long ball. Junior Anthony Kaloudis connected twice from beyond the three-point arc within the first three minutes of the quarter to draw the Plainsmen within six points. After Metulu and Shen’s Joseph Sweeney traded two-point baskets, Shaker maintained a 47-41 advantage at the under-4:00 mark.

But with 3:04 remaining, Church delivered a trey ball from way downtown – his seventh of the game – pushing Shaker’s lead back up to nine points, and the deficit was too much for the Plainsmen to overcome. The Blue Bison managed to put the game away from there, locking down the 59-51 win.

Church and Matulu combined to score 44 of Shaker’s 59 points; Church poured in 23, and Matulu contributed 21. Senior Andrew Massaroni led the Shen attack with 15 points. Kaloudis also scored in double figures, netting 11.

Shaker (9-3) stays atop the Suburban Council Blue Division with the victory. Aric Kucel’s squad shares the top spot with Colonie. They’ll travel to Albany Thursday night for a 7:00 tilt with the Falcons. Shen (5-7) remains on the road for its’ next contest Friday. The Plainsmen travel to Columbia for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with the Blue Devils.