LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker Blue Bison are stampeding into the 2023 season after making a run to the Class AA Super Bowl last year.

The Blue Bison will have a lot of youth, with only three players returning from last season. In addition, they’re in the midst of a quarterback battle and haven’t named a starting quarterback for week one.

Despite these realities, head coach Greg Sheeler and company are excited about getting ready for the season and earning everything on and off the field.

“We’ll be playing ball like we always do. Great defense, running the ball, great hustle, great discipline,” said Sheeler. “That’s what we strive for every year, whether we meet those expectations we’ll see, but that’s what we’re striving for. Every year we try to build a culture of consistency, so we graduated a lot of seniors last year. It’s a new group’s time, so we don’t have any sense of entitlement. Nobody had a position they felt like they deserved everything had to be earned this year.”

The Blue Bison will play against Whitesboro on Saturday, September 2, at 6:30 p.m. at RPI.