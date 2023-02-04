COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was rivalry night over at Colonie. The Raiders and the Blue Bison of Shaker clashed in a Suburban Council showdown. Early on, Shaker had all the momentum letting it rip from three-point range. Andrew Church drained a three that put the Blue Bison up 6-2.

However, Colonie punched back, and thanks to Cameron Trimarchi on a fast break finishing strong at the bucket to make it 18-13, Blue Bison after one-quarter of action. Shaker’s offense was still rolling in the second quarter. Tye Mariano dropped a three-ball from the corner extending the Bison’s lead to 24-16.

The Raiders trimmed the deficit, but Collin Johnson was having none of that. He knocked down a step-back jumper that put the Blue Bison ahead by two. Shaker was able to fend off a tough Colonie squad and win 76-70.