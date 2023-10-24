NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rematch is set. The Shaker girls soccer team dominated Saratoga 4-0 Monday night to advance to the Class AAA championship game. Shenendehowa followed suit, defeating Colonie 2-1, setting up a clash between the two Suburban Council rivals in a repeat of last year’s Class AA final.

The Blue Bison offense stampeded with two goals in the first half: one from Lindsey McCulloch, and another from Alina Lagace. McCulloch finished off a hat trick in the second half to help seal the deal for Shaker, as they chase a second straight section title.

Shenendehowa and Colonie met once again in the semifinals, and the Plainsmen got the better of the Garnet Raiders. Shen scored first off a free kick from Grace Hogan, but the Raiders’ Julia Bancheri evened things up with a goal to tie the game at one.

However, later in the second half, Shenendehowa’s Rachel Chen scored to give the Plainsmen the lead and ultimately the win.

The Blue Bison and the Plainsmen will play for the section title on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Stillwater High School. Shen won the regular season meeting 2-1 in Latham back on Sep. 30, and will look to avenge a 2-0 loss suffered to the Blue Bison in last year’s AA championship game.