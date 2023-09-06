BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the greatest season in program history that culminated in a state final four appearance, the Shaker girls soccer team has a target on their backs in 2023, as they aim to defend their title after moving up to the newly-established Class AAA this season.

The Blue Bison traveled to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School Tuesday in both school’s season opener, and the reigning champs had their hands full with a veteran Spartans squad that’s aiming to avenge a loss in the Class A sectional championship game a year ago.

The two sides put on a defense clinic for 80 minutes, playing to a 0-0 draw. Senior keeper Genevieve Austin earned the shutout for Shaker, while seniors Estella Mackey and Ellie Adone combined for Burnt Hills to keep the Blue Bison off the board.

Shaker (0-0-1) will hold its’ home opener against Section III’s Fayetteville-Manlius – the team it defeated for its’ first-ever regional title in 2022 – Friday at 5:15 p.m. Burnt Hills (0-0-1) returns to action Thursday, traveling to Ballston Spa for a 4:15 match with the Scotties.