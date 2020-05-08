Siblings turned coach/athlete in the gym

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10ABC) — Saratoga High School senior Trinity Hogben was amongst the 17 gymnasts who helped the Blue Streaks bring home it’s 19th consecutive section 2 title.



Gymnastics runs in the Hogben household, older sister Tiffany was a level 10 gymnast who competed all over the country before competing in high school. “11th grade was my first year trying out for the varsity team,” Tiffany said, “And I was on the team for two years and I was the sectional champ both years.”

After graduating college, the former Saratoga gymnast decided to return to her alma matter to be an assistant coach, She told News10, “I just finished my ninth year coaching.”

Her younger sister Trinity, who used to be a gymnast as well, did not do the same at the high school level, that was until some persistence from her older sister. “She started doing basketball and she’s super involved in school,” but she never gave up trying.

Trinity said, “My sister kept saying she’s like, your senior year you can do big comeback, you can do it and I was But you know what? Why not I mean it’s my senior year go bigger go home,” and the muscle memory helped her get right back to it.

Trinity added, “It took a couple of weeks to get my skills back. But once I had them they were, and it was just like the big feeling of accomplishment because I didn’t think that I would even be back in the gym.”

She said one of the highlights of her last year in high school was the final sectional meet. “I was warming up and I hurt my ankle, I was just trying to shake it off. My sister’s like, you’re up next, what are you going to do?” She did what she came to do…compete

“I was like, I can’t believe I did this I can’t believe we did the power through it. So it was it was really a magical moment and there was so much emotion. I couldn’t stop crying.”

Trinity finished by saying having her sister as her coach by her side made the moment even more special. Following in her sister’s footsteps doesn’t end here. Trinity decided to continue her education at Siena College, just like her older sister did.