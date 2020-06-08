Senior Spotlight: Tempo change for highly active Hunter

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. — Zoe Hunter is one of the most well-rounded and most active student athletes at Lansingburgh.

“I just like to be involved in everything,” Hunter said.

The softball player is constantly on the go. From the outfield, to the classroom, to the student section, to jazz band, Hunter isn’t used to having spare time. She was voted to the homecoming court all four years of high school, and was the homecoming queen as a senior. Plus, she ranks fourth in her class. Full of school spirit, the social butterfly loved watching the Knights basketball games. And for such a busy bee, the tempo change has been a challenge.

“This quarantine thing is so awful for me because I have nothing to do and I feel not motivated, and that’s the first and forever,” Hunter explained. “I’m always motivated to do everything. I always want to help people out.”

The best way she can help out now is to exude the same energy she shows as a teammate on the diamond.

“I try to be motivational. Even when we’re losing, I’m still chanting for everybody.”