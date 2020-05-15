Senior Spotlight: Michael Rocas looks ahead to new passion

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the spring of 2019, the Amsterdam baseball team lost its first and last games, but that’s it. The Rugged Rams rattled off 18 straight wins between those two losses.

That wasn’t even the season Michael Rocas and his teammates has been pointing toward since they were kids. This one was. Eleven seniors lined the 2020 roster, close friends since childhood. Rocas would have been a four-year starter. He says those relationships will stay with him long after graduation.

So will a new passion he’s discovered off the diamond. On top of taking multiple AP classes, Rocas spent his mornings four days a week at the Nathan Littaur Hospital in a program called New Visions. From the start of the school year through March 12, Rocas learned the ins and outs of hospital life, cycling through various rotations. He fell in love with one of them in particular.

“Oh surgery, no doubt,” Rocas said. “I love the O.R. It was my favorite rotation. It’s a serious environment, but it’s a lot more laid back than you think. The surgeons… were talking to me the entire time, showing me with the camera what was going on. a lot of them are kind of loose in there and there’s music going on. It’s a really cool environment that I enjoyed.”

Though he grew up wanting to play baseball in college, his priorities have now shifted. He loves the sport, but he loves surgery even more. He wants to be a surgeon someday, and is already heading toward his dream. Rocas will attend Penn State in the fall as a pre-med student.