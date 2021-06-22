Senior Spotlight: Lansingburgh’s Madison Gamache turns online learning into unforgettable memory

Lansingburgh, N.Y, (NEWS10) There was a point this school year where the return of high school sports wasn’t looking promising. For many high school seniors, they wanted sports back, but they’d be happy just to have a chance to see classmates again.

For Lansingburgh, many students made that happen on their own when the school was fully remote earlier this year. Lansingburgh senior softball and volleyball player Madison Gamache detailed a school-wide remote learning session in the parking lot, citing it as one of her favorite high school memories. She says, “Definitely sitting outside of school in the back parking lot when we weren’t able to go in school. We all came together and sat outside and went to school together from the parking lot, because our school was not opening because of COVID. We were all online so we wanted to get together for our senior year.”

Madison will attend Siena College next fall to study professional accounting.

