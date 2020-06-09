Senior Spotlight: LaFountain a man of many talents

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville’s Jacob LaFountain is a man of many talents. He’s been a starter on the varsity bowling team since seventh grade. He was a kicker for the football team, while also playing soccer. He also starred on the baseball diamond for the Red Raiders.

Last season, LaFountain was 9-0 with an ERA of 0.74 as a pitcher. His 16 strikeouts against Ravena led Mechanicville to the Class B Section 2 final, where they would fall to Schuylerville. He and his teammates were hoping to make another run to the Joe this year, but what he missed most about baseball season was off the field.

“Honestly the bus rides ’cause they were so fun, especially being the softball team,” he said. “We would just sit in the back of the bus. The music was blaring. Everything, everyone just going crazy.”

LaFountain’s father coached him in bowling and baseball, pushing the senior to be his best. Jacob is headed to Cortland next year, where he’ll play baseball and possibly kick for the football team.