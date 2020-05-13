Senior Spotlight: Fort Plain duo share what they’ll miss the most

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine senior Hilltoppers are looking past the uncontrollable and looking forward to their next chapters, many of which includes playing at the collegiate level.



John Cortese and Josh Nellis helped Fort Plain to a 17-1 2019 season and while that memory will love on forever, they said what hurts them the most about not being able to play this season, because of COVID-19, is not being able to part of head coach Craig Phillips’ 800th career win.

Nellis said, “It’s pretty tough because it’d be a special thing with our group and how much we’ve been through to get that 800 win for him.”



Cortese added, “I think he deserves it, 100 percent he deserves it because any chance he gets he’s doing something with baseball.”

The seniors just needed two more wins to help their coach achieve that goal, but its not all sadness over in Fort Plain, the seniors will take their experiences on the field and apply it to Hekimer College and Fulton-Montgomery Community College respectively.