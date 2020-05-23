Senior Spotlight: Duanesburg seniors walk down memory lane

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Zach Gamache and Andy Drescher met on the Duanesburg Little League field just a little over 10 years ago. They shared a lot of firsts together. First home runs, first at bats, now these Duaneburg seniors are back where it all started reminiscing about the good ole days just before they head to college.”

Looking out at the empty baseball field, Drescher said, “After school, everyone shows up at 5:30 play a game, 7:45 to 8 we’re all hanging out, going to the concession stands playing games as well before we leave it’s just something I’ll always remember.”

When they’re not playing on the field, they’re up-keeping it. Gamache told News10 ABC, “We have clean up days here where we volunteer pretty much every year before the little league season starts. There’s just so many memories here, it’s unreal.”

The boys said whenever they can’t practice on the high school field, the team often practice on the little league field. “Sometimes I’ll come down here and watch the little league games and remember what it use to be,” Drescher stated, but the field has sat empty for months due to COVID-19 and the Duanesburg Eagles didn’t to write the 2020 chapter the way they had hoped.

“It’s really disappointing,” Gamache said with a disappointing look on his face, “But there’s not much you can do about it.” In meantime they come together and talk about their next plan…different colleges, 132 miles away apart.

Gamache, “It’s gonna be tough honestly, I mean I’ll meet new friends but nothing compared to Andy.”

Drescher added, “I’m definitely coming back to see him, he’s coming down to me too, he doesn’t have a choice.”

The Duanesburg varsity baseball team left a lot of unanswered questions on the now dandelion covered baseball field but as the seniors prepare for the next chapter, they’ll always remember their times with an Eagle jersey on.