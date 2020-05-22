Senior Spotlight: Bethlehem relay team sprinting to college

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sports year-round can make balancing academics and athletics a little challenging but some Bethlehem girls’ cross country and track and field runners said they’re use to it.



From Queens College in New York City to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Gillian Roeder, Rachel Hodge, Lia Soares and Maia Dawson are all ready to see what the next chapter brings in the classroom and on the track

Roeder, an MIT commit said, “I find myself actually more productive when I have a lot of things to do.”

Hodge is headed to the University of Maine, she told News10 ABC, “I’m actually excited to see running all three seasons because it will give me some structure, like I’ll have practice and it’s going to force me to get my work done.”

They may be separating for the next four years but the memory they share with the Eagles will never fade away. Soares said, “Both relays that I’m confident in running and the relays that pushed me out of my comfort zone such as the 4×4 that is the shortest event for these other three but it’s the longest event that I have to run so it’s fun sometimes when you combine distance and sprinters into a race like that.” She will running cross country at Queens College in New York City.

Roeder mentioned, “When you do well in a race it’s great but when you get to do well with other people it’s so much better.”

Running track and cross country at the next level was a no brainer for these four, even if that mean putting aside other sports

Dawson also played soccer with the Eagles. She said, “It makes me a better person just going through that and going through that experience with other people, it’s just something I just want to be a part of my regular daily life.”