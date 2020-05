GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — His lacrosse career isn’t decorated with championship trophies, but Chris Ardito will enter college armed with incredible memories. As one of nine seniors on the 2020 Guilderland lacrosse roster, Ardito recounts the moment he’ll remember the most as he enters the next chapter of his career.

“”Last year, we had a few injuries and had a tough start to the year,” he explained, “but by the end of the year we ended up beating Shen on their senior night and that was a big deal for a lot of us. A lot of young guys on the team that didn’t have a lot of experience, so that’s one game that pops out in my head.”

The multi-sport athlete is headed to Muhlenberg College next year, where he’ll continue to play both lacrosse and football.