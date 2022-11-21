GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girls Ice Hockey is coming to Section 2 athletics. The idea was brought forward by a group of parents that wanted to spark change for female student-athletes. Head coach Jeff Willis believes their support in bringing the vision to life played a vital role.

“The parents coming from different communities and combining their efforts and talking to all the ADs that have been involved was really instrumental in creating the atmosphere that they could join forces and build this team,” Willis said.

That team will be known as the Adirondack United. The roster consists of student-athletes from across Section 2 who are excited to usher in a new era of Section 2 athletics.

“We’re making huge history, and I believe we’ll continue to make some more,” said Queensbury student Bayley Duffy. “Winning games, and we have a good group of girls out here so history will be made. It’s already been made right now.”

In addition, to history being made the players are hoping the new team will draw more fans to the sport.

“Honestly, I love the support like all my friends that maybe don’t even play hockey they’re so excited to games,” said goalie Regan Gecewicz. “They’re excited to have our school be represented by our girls. It’s amazing, and I love how it’s a combination team, so we have multiple schools, and it’s not just going to be this small team that nobody cares about. I think that we’re actually going to do a lot of great things this year and inspire a lot of people,” she added.

For many years Section, 2 female student-athletes have sought hockey competition elsewhere, but now they have a chance to compete at home and show fans that girls run the rink.

“It’s awesome to be a part of positive change for female athletes,” said assistant coach Margaret Lawrence. “We have a lot of really dedicated girls, a lot of girls who enjoy the game who aspire to play college ice hockey, and they deserve this opportunity, and I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

Being able to play closer to home has brought some relief to some players, as well as their parents.

“A lot of the weight is lifted off because parents had to drive very far places, and now we’re getting charter buses so we’re going to be able to travel as a team so that’s really awesome,” said Adirondack United defenseman Danielle Hand.