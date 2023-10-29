QUEENSBURY, NY (NEWS10) — Four section champions were crowned in Section 2 boys soccer on Saturday in Queensbury.

The day began with the best game of the day, the Class A title game between top-seeded Ichabod Crane and the two-seed, Glens Falls. The Riders entered ranked ninth in the state, while the Black Bears were ranked fourth. The Black Bears struck first, as Landen Becker put them out in front. With just eight minutes left, the Riders earned a penalty kick. Brandon Dacosta put it away to tie the match. The game went to overtime, where Ichabod Crane’s Angel Loyola played the hero, tallying the game-winning goal as the Riders won the Class A title 2-1.

In Class B, top-seeded Mechanicville looked to go back to back against the two-seed, Greenville. Ethan Raucci got the Red Raiders on the board first in the first half. Not long after, Mechanicville’s Scott Lynch made it 2-0. Greenville’s Joseph Davis ripped top shelf before the half to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the break. It stayed that way until the final minutes of the game, when Raucci added an insurance goal to make it 3-1. That would be the final score, as Mechanicville netted their second straight section title.

Top-seeded Maple Hill was looking for to win their second straight title in Class C, while the three-seed, Waterford-Halfmoon, looked to win their first section title since 2009. Avery Morse found the back of the net first for Maple Hill, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead at the half. After the break, Matt Soden knotted it up with a high-arcing goal for the Fordians. It remained tied until the final minutes, when Waterford-Halfmoon senior Josh Catanzarita tallied what would be the game-winning goal on a penalty kick. The Fordians won their first section title since 2019 by the score of 2-1.

In the nightcap in Class D, top-seeded Loudonville Christian looked to repeat against the two-seed, Hartford. The Eagles cruised from the start, on their way to an 8-1 championship win.