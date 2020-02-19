Section 2 boys basketball bracket

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 executive committee announced on Tuesday the brackets for boys basketball.

In the first round for the boys to play on 2/21

Class AA:

(9) CBA at (8) La Salle

(13) Albany at (4) Bethlehem

(12) Ballston Spa at (5) Niskayuna

(10) Schenectady at (7) Columbia

(11) Guilderland at (6) Colonie



(1) Shenendehowa, (2) Green Tech, and (3) Saratoga all have first round byes and will play on 2/29

In the first round for the boys to play on 2/26

Class A:

(9) Mohonasen at (8) Amsterdam

(13) Catholic Central at (4) Gloversville

(12) South Glens Falls at (5) Queensbury

(10) Scotia at (7) Troy

(11) Burnt Hills at (6) Hudson Falls



(1) Mekeel Christian, (2) Averill Park, and (3) Lansingburgh all have first round byes and will play on 3/1

In the first round for the boys to play on 2/21

Class B:

(17) Schuylerville at (16) Greenwich

(18) Tamarac at (15) Coxsackie-Athens



(1) Catskill, (2) Schalmont, (3) Glens Falls, (4) Mechanicville, (5) Broadalbin-Perth, (6) Watervliet, (7) Bishop Gibbons, (8) Fonda, (9) Hoosick Falls, (10) Hudson, (11) Bishop Maginn, (12) Cohoes, (13) Greenville, (14) Ravena will all play on 2/25

In the first round for the boys to play on 2/21

Class C:

(17) Mayfield at (16) Hoosic Valley

(18) Duanesburg at (15) Saratoga Central Catholic

(19) Salem at (14) Cambridge



(1) Voorheesville, (2) Berne-Knox-Westerlo, (3) Granville, (4) Lake George, (5) Maple Hill, (6) Schoharie, (7) Fort Plain, (8) Hadley-Luzerne, (9) Rensselaer, (10) Stillwater, (11) Waterford, (12) Galway, (13) Canajoharie will all play on 2/25

In the first round for the boys to play on 2/25

Class D:

(9) Whitehall at (8) OESJ



To Play on 2/26

(9) Fort Edward at (7) Loudonville Christian