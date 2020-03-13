Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Section 2 announces cancellation until April 19

High School Sport

by: Edward E. Dopp, Executive Director & Executive Committee

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — As the entire state and nation have been dealing with the COVID-19 Virus pandemic for the past few weeks, Section 2 continues to be in communication with the many local health departments, state health department, and continually monitoring the NYSED & Federal information that is coming out.

Effective immediately, in an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that all of our member schools must postpone all scrimmages, non-league and league contests until April 19, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak