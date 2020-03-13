SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — As the entire state and nation have been dealing with the COVID-19 Virus pandemic for the past few weeks, Section 2 continues to be in communication with the many local health departments, state health department, and continually monitoring the NYSED & Federal information that is coming out.
Effective immediately, in an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that all of our member schools must postpone all scrimmages, non-league and league contests until April 19, 2020.
Section 2 announces cancellation until April 19
