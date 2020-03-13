Section 2 announces cancellation until April 19

Latham, NY — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) will continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19 and its impact upon interscholastic athletics.

At this time, NYSPHSAA would like to provide clarification and interpretation on its position pertaining to indefinitely postponing its remaining Winter Championships (Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball). The following information is being provided to answer the many questions and address concerns related to interscholastic athletics in New York State at this time.