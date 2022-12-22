ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big Class B match-up over at Albany Academy, who took on Ichabod Crane. Both teams come into this game undefeated, but in the end, the Bears came out on top 61 to 52.

The Rider came into the game riding the hot hand of Carolina Williams, who drove inside for a two-point floater. She finished the game with 25 points. Then, later in the quarter, Ashley Ames shot lights out from three-point range to extend the Riders’ lead to 11-7.

They went into the half with a 12-point lead, but the Bears stormed back in the second half. Getting things started was Bella Vincent, who got loose in transition and sent a floater off the glass to put the Bears up by three. Minutes later, Evva Gitto added to the scoring run draining a three-point shot from the corner making the score 43-37, Bears.

However, Ichabod didn’t lie down. Ashley Ames dropped a three-bomb to cut the Bears’ lead to three. Despite that, the Bears kept answering back. Evva Gitto walked the tightrope of the baseline and scored a layup to put Albany Academy ahead even more. The Bears won the game 61 to 52.