SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Black Horses hosted the class double C’s Greenwich in Friday night hoops action.

The Witches came into the contest with some momentum winning their last two. However, Schuylerville was not intimidated by their record. The Black Horses road with all the momentum in the first quarter when Ollie Bolduc made a corner three to give them a 7-2 lead.

Greenwich didn’t give up without a fight, thanks to Ryan Alling, who used his big frame to make an easy layup that cut the deficit to one. Despite that, Schuylerville kept on shooting.

Lukas Sherman backed down his defender and delivered an easy layup to make it 17-8, Black Horses. Sherman later scored on a big three-point shot extending Schuylervilles’ lead to nine.

Greenwich cut the deficit to two points before halftime, but the Black Horses were too hot to handle. Schuylerville won the game 60-55.