LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Black Horses stampeded their way to the Class D section title for the second consecutive season after putting on an offensive display against Stillwater.

The Black Horses jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, but Stillwater was able to hang tough. Michael Marinello used his athleticism to score on a low shot to trim Schuylerville’s lead by one.

However, the Black Horses didn’t flinch. They answered right back, scoring before the end of the first quarter to take a 3-1. Then, in the second quarter, Corbin Clements scored a goal to give Schuylerville a three-point lead.

Stillwater would cut into the lead again, but the Black Horse’s offense answered back, with another score from Clements heading into halftime. Schuylerville went on a six-to-nothing run in the third quarter and pulled away with the 13-7 win.