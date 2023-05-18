AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last year the Schuylerville baseball team pulled off a remarkable postseason run, claiming the Sec. II, Class B title as a four-seed. The Black Horses took their first step towards repeating as section champs Wednesday at Shuttleworth Park, but it didn’t come without some serious pushback from Fonda-Fultonville.

Schuylerville, owners of the seven-seed in this year’s playoff bracket, managed to hang on for a 5-3, opening round victory over the 10th-seeded Braves.

It appeared as if the Black Horses would make quick work of Fonda after jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. But a fifth-inning, two-run shot from left fielder Logan Yaggle changed that, as the senior slugger cut the deficit in half.

Schuylerville managed to get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the frame when a misplayed fly ball off the bat of Alex Renner allowed Griffin Brophy to come around to score.

The score remained 5-2 Schuylerville until the top of the seventh, when the Braves made things very interesting. After putting two runners in scoring position with just one out, Jackson Croucher brought one man home on a sacrifice fly to left, again trimming the margin to two runs.

With Fonda down to its’ final out, Yaggle again stepped to the plate – this time as the potential game-tying run. But he was unable to summon the same magic from his prior at-bat, and Black Horses pitcher Brenden Steinberg forced Yaggle into a pop-up to first base to shut the door on the Braves’ valiant comeback attempt.

That out also put the finishing touches on a gritty, complete-game effort from Steinberg, a junior, who earned the victory.

Schuylerville (13-8, 7-6) now advances to the quarterfinal round Friday, and will matchup with two-seeded Broadalbin-Perth. First pitch in Broadalbin is set for 4:00 p.m.

Fonda-Fultonville concludes its’ season with an overall record of 11-8.