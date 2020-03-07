Schalmont takes home Class B title

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the last two years, the Schalmont boys basketball team had to sit back and watch as their opponents took home the sectional title but Friday night, they had a chance to bring the plaque home.



Standing in their way were the Red Raiders of Mechanicville.

Class B action. @schalmontbball facing Mechanicville.



HUGE lead for the Sabres at the half.



2️⃣6️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣. pic.twitter.com/u3FlrsDLrc — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) March 7, 2020

The Sabres took off running in the first half, holding the Red Raiders to just 10 points in the first half. Shane O’Dell led the way for Schalmont with 22 points and 18 rebounds.



The Red Raiders fought back in the final two frames, putting up more than double the points they did in the first two but the Sabres held on, taking home the hardware with a 53-46 win.