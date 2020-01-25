Schalmont rallies to beat Cobleskill

A Suburban Council matchup over at Schenectady High. The Patriots coming off of a win over Lansingburgh last Friday while the Blue Devils were looking to keep their two-game win streak alive.

Columbia opened the game on a 6-0 run but The Patriots quickly responded. Schenectady took the lead late in the first half but couldn't hold on to it for long.

Frank Rainville lead the way with 24 points for Columbia, TJ Strevell added 12, and Joey Alamprese put up 11 points as The Blue Devils took home the 66-62 win.