Schalmont preparing for tough test in Glens Falls

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont jumped out to a 1-0 start to the season, cruising past Hudson Falls. But if you ask the Sabres, they have a lot of work to do heading into Week 2.

Schalmont rolled to a 32-13 win, but they aren’t satisfied. Especially because after jumping out to a 26-0 halftime lead, they were outscored 13-6 in the second half. With a tough matchup with Glens Falls Saturday, the Sabres are looking to clean that up this week.

“What I liked is that we came away with the win,” says head coach Joe Whipple. “I thought Hudson Falls did a great job. They had a good game plan. What I didn’t like is that we only played a half of football. We didn’t play four quarters of football. We weren’t disciplined, so that was really our focus this week. If we don’t have discipline and enthusiasm going into Glens Falls, we’re going to have a tough time up there.”

Schalmont senior quarterback Sean Willis believes they need to improve their air attack if they want to come out of Glens Falls on the winning side. “First half of the game, our run game was very strong,” Willis said. “I feel like we need to be better in our passing game and our routes and really just taking it day by day, and we just have to work hard every game.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.