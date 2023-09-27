SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the last two years, Ravena has had a hold on Class B, winning back-to-back section titles, and Gary VanDerzee’s bunch is already out to a 4-0 start this year. But they’ll be facing a fellow unbeaten squad Friday night our 1st & 10 “Game of the Week” that also has eyes on the Class B crown.

Schalmont has raced out to a 3-0 mark, and has yet to allow a single point this season. Last Friday, it blanked a previously undefeated Lansingburgh squad 37-0 behind a four-touchdown performance from junior running back Landen Callahan.

But head coach Joe Whipple emphasizes that the early success of his team can not be attributed to any one individual.

“(We’re) really coming together as a group, you know? That’s what I think I’m most excited for…the comradery with this group and the trust with this group is special,” said Whipple. “I think they’re really starting to believe in what we do. Not just 11 of them…it’s the, you know…25 kids that we have that all believe and understand their role. I think that we’re really starting to see that, and they have seen the success so far. And we hope that carries over.”

The Sabres will look to atone for a 48-6 loss at home against Ravena last year. Safe to say they haven’t forgotten about that game.

“We’re actually glad it’s away,” said junior wide receiver and outside linebacker Dylan Devine. “So, we wanna go there and make a statement…make a statement to Section II that…we’re gonna be here this year, and we’re gonna make a statement to everyone. We know they’re physical; they’re big; they’re tough. And they’re really disciplined. So, we just gotta match that, and just play to win, and…just be ready.”

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Callahan. “Come back, beat them. They’re the champs. So, you know, we gotta…work hard, and do what we’re coached to do.”

Kickoff from Ravena is set for 7:00 p.m. We’ll have highlights and reactions from that game to lead off our 1st & 10 show airing at 10:00 p.m. on FOX and 11 on ABC.