STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schalmont Sabres are section champions for a third straight time after beating Broadalbin Perth 3-1.

Arianna Brandon scored the first goal late in the first half heading into halftime. Then, in the second half, Gianna Cirillia scored from close range to give the Sabres a two-goal lead. However, the Patriots showed some fight.

Molly Russom scored on a headbutt shot to trim the deficit to one. Despite that, Cirillia came through for her team scoring another goal to give them a two-goal lead again. The last goal helped set a single-season record for most goals scored in a season with 48.