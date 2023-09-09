BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If Ballston Spa intends to compete with the top squads in Class AA this season – following the team’s move up from Class A – the Scotties have the right guy for the job under center.

Senior quarterback Nico Savini guided Spa to a 30-0 win over Class A’s Amsterdam, posting three touchdowns in one half of play; the game was called at halftime due to lightning.

That lightning might very well have been a direct result of Savini’s play in the second quarter. Already with a 35-yard touchdown run under his belt that put the Scotties on the board, he tacked on another 30-yard scoring scamper and a 35-yard TD strike to senior receiver Jake Powell, which extended the margin to 30. Junior halfback Brayson Cornick provided the other B-Spa touchdown with a 31-yard tote to pay dirt in the first quarter.

Scotties head coach Jason Ohnsman expressed his admiration for how his guys handled a week of game preparation loaded with weather-related obstacles.

“It’s been chaotic all week,” said Ohnsman. “I mean, we get through a heat wave. We practice at night one night. We get an hour with no pads on another day. It’s been kind of that way this entire week. (We) push kick off back tonight. Our kids did a great job responding. They had a great week of practice with everything thrown at them. So, it was really nice to see them come out and play the way they did tonight for the half incident.

Ballston Spa (1-1) opens up league action Thursday with a tricky road tilt at Saratoga Springs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Amsterdam (0-1) aims to respond next Saturday, Sep. 16 with a cross-division matchup against Albany out of the Grasso Division. It’ll be an early-afternoon start time with the Falcons: 1:30.