Saratoga wins the battle of unbeatens in Niskayuna

High School Sport
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – The Saratoga and the Niskayuna girls basketball teams both brought 3-0 records into Thursday night, but only the Blue Streaks would remain undefeated. Dolly Cairns’ 31 points paced Saratoga to the 69-55 win.

FINAL: Saratoga 69, Niskayuna 55

