Saratoga wins the battle of unbeatens in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. - 'Tis the season of giving, and some Niskayuna football players are in the holiday spirit this week, giving their time by reading to local elementary school students.

Coach Brian Grastorf's idea came to life last year, and for the second holiday season, a handful of his players attend various schools to promote Niskayuna football, while also being role models and encouraging kids to do well in school.