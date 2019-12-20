Saratoga wins the battle of unbeatens in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – The Saratoga and the Niskayuna girls basketball teams both brought 3-0 records into Thursday night, but only the Blue Streaks would remain undefeated. Dolly Cairns’ 31 points paced Saratoga to the 69-55 win.
