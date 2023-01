NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna boys basketball team hosted Saratoga Springs on Tuesday in a battle of seven-win Class AA teams.

The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 32-26 lead at the half. The Blue Streaks came storming back in the second half, on their way to a 56-55 win. Hutton Snyder led Saratoga with 17 points. Niskayuna’s Sam Booth led all scorers with 19 points.